No lawsuit coming until after full recount of disputed Niagara Legislature election

Christopher P. Voccio, who is one vote behind in an election for Niagara County legislator in Niagara Falls' 6th District, said Wednesday he won't file a lawsuit to try to force the Board of Elections to open a disputed ballot – at least, not until after a full manual recount of every ballot cast.

That process is scheduled for Tuesday at the election office in Lockport.

Voccio, a Republican, trails Democrat William Kennedy II, 776-775. Voccio said if the recount finds any errors, the disputed ballot may become moot.

The ballot, cast by an 80-year-old woman with no party affiliation, originally was vetoed by both parties' commissioners because a mail check showed she had moved out of the 6th District.

Acting GOP Commissioner Michael P. Carney now wants to count the ballot, thinking the mail check was wrong. Democratic Commissioner Lora A. Allen contends Carney can't do that, but County Attorney Claude A. Joerg said Carney can change his mind because the result hasn't been certified.

