 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No lawsuit coming until after full recount of disputed Niagara Legislature election
0 comments

No lawsuit coming until after full recount of disputed Niagara Legislature election

Support this work for $1 a month
Claude A. Joerg state of niagara county NIAGARA KIRKHAM state of county 08

Niagara County Attorney Claude A. Joerg. 

 Robert Kirkham

Christopher P. Voccio, who is one vote behind in an election for Niagara County legislator in Niagara Falls' 6th District, said Wednesday he won't file a lawsuit to try to force the Board of Elections to open a disputed ballot – at least, not until after a full manual recount of every ballot cast.

That process is scheduled for Tuesday at the election office in Lockport.

Voccio, a Republican, trails Democrat William Kennedy II, 776-775. Voccio said if the recount finds any errors, the disputed ballot may become moot.

The ballot, cast by an 80-year-old woman with no party affiliation, originally was vetoed by both parties' commissioners because a mail check showed she had moved out of the 6th District.

Acting GOP Commissioner Michael P. Carney now wants to count the ballot, thinking the mail check was wrong. Democratic Commissioner Lora A. Allen contends Carney can't do that, but County Attorney Claude A. Joerg said Carney can change his mind because the result hasn't been certified.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News