Niagara judge primaries: County GOP race heads to OT, Faso almost sweeps in Falls

Absentee ballots will decide the winner in the Republican primary for Niagara County judge, determining whether there will be a battle or a coronation in November.
The GOP decision between John J. Ottaviano and Michael E. Benedict was too close to call Tuesday night, with complete but unofficial returns showing Ottaviano with a narrow lead.
The Board of Elections issued enough absentee ballots to registered Republicans to change the outcome.
Since Benedict won the Democratic primary handily, a win on the GOP line would make him the heavy favorite to win a 10-year seat on the county bench, although Ottaviano won the Conservative primary. Benedict took the Working Families contest.
Benedict, a Lockport Democrat, lost a bid for the other County Court judgeship last year, when Caroline A. Wojtaszek won both major party primaries.
Ottaviano, a Lockport Republican best known for his long stint as City of Lockport corporation counsel, made his first run for elective office after a 35-year legal career.
Benedict, a former assistant Niagara County public defender, later served four years as confidential law clerk to former County Judge Sara Sheldon.
In Niagara Falls, Jenelle L. Faso almost swept all four party primaries for City Court judge.
She won the Democratic, Republican and Conservative races, but had a 9-9 tie with Christopher M. Mazur in the Working Families contest. There is one absentee ballot so far.
Faso, a defense attorney, is the the sister of current City Judge James J. Faso Jr. and the daughter of longtime Town of Niagara Justice James J. Faso Sr.
Faso started her career as her father's court clerk before joining the Niagara County Sheriff's Office as a civilian dispatcher in 1997. Earning a law degree while working the midnight shift, she joined the county as a defense attorney in 2014, first as a conflicts defender, later as an assistant public defender.
Faso, who currently works primarily in Niagara Falls City Court, ran against fellow assistant public defender Dominic H. Saraceno and Mazur, the city's corporation counsel and City Court prosecutor for 24 years.
However, the Working Families race comes out, Faso's victories in the other primaries means she will be the heavy favorite in November for a 10-year term on the bench.
Elsewhere in the county, three incumbent Republicans in the County Legislature defeated primary challengers.
In the 10th District – Wilson, Cambria and part of Wheatfield – David E. Godfrey defeated Trevor J. Ganshaw with 64% of the vote.
In the 11th District – Pendleton and parts of the city and town of Lockport – Anthony J. Nemi rolled up 64% against Kevin E. Aleong.
And in the 15th District – Royalton and Hartland – Michael A. Hill rang up 57% of the vote in defeating Derek Caldwell.
The challengers generally were supported by former State Sen. George D. Maziarz, who was once the top man in Niagara County GOP politics but in the last two years has emerged as one of the loudest critics of his former allies.
But voters not only rejected the primary challengers to the three legislators, but also gave one of Maziarz's main targets, Legislator John Syracuse, a huge win in a primary for Newfane supervisor.
Maziarz had discussed running for that post himself, attacking Syracuse for seeking to hold the supervisor's post at the same as his chiropractic practice. Voters seemed unconcerned, giving Syracuse's opponent, Councilman Troy D. Barnes, only 10% of the vote.
The GOP organization had more good news from the Working Families Party County Legislature primary in the 13th District. The GOP nominee, Alderman Richard E. Abbott, won the minor line 26-19 from incumbent Democrat Anita Mullane. They will clash again in November.
In Niagara Falls' 4th District, Jeffrey Elder had an 11-vote lead in a Democratic primary against Legislator Owen T. Steed. The Board of Elections had 49 absentee ballots in house.
In Pendleton, a battle of two town councilmen for highway superintendent went to David I. Fischer, who defeated David A. Leible 192-142 in the GOP primary.
Fischer will be unopposed in November to succeed Jeffrey Stowell, who had to resign from the highway post in March after pleading guilty to official misconduct.