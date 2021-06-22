Niagara judge primaries: County GOP race heads to OT, Faso almost sweeps in Falls

In the 11th District – Pendleton and parts of the city and town of Lockport – Anthony J. Nemi rolled up 64% against Kevin E. Aleong.

And in the 15th District – Royalton and Hartland – Michael A. Hill rang up 57% of the vote in defeating Derek Caldwell.

The challengers generally were supported by former State Sen. George D. Maziarz, who was once the top man in Niagara County GOP politics but in the last two years has emerged as one of the loudest critics of his former allies.

But voters not only rejected the primary challengers to the three legislators, but also gave one of Maziarz's main targets, Legislator John Syracuse, a huge win in a primary for Newfane supervisor.

Maziarz had discussed running for that post himself, attacking Syracuse for seeking to hold the supervisor's post at the same as his chiropractic practice. Voters seemed unconcerned, giving Syracuse's opponent, Councilman Troy D. Barnes, only 10% of the vote.

The GOP organization had more good news from the Working Families Party County Legislature primary in the 13th District. The GOP nominee, Alderman Richard E. Abbott, won the minor line 26-19 from incumbent Democrat Anita Mullane. They will clash again in November.