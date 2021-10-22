Niagara Falls short-term rental law clears first step toward approval

The Niagara County Planning Board this week unanimously approved a proposed law regulating short-term rentals in Niagara Falls, such and Airbnb and other vacation apartments.

The city Planning Board and Council still need to act before the proposal can be enacted, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.

The proposed law would limit new short-term rentals to areas in and near the downtown tourist core, requires them to pay the same "bed taxes" as hotels and mandates a city license with an annual fee of $250 to $400.

A similar law was proposed last year and came within one vote of approval by the City Council.

James M. Abbondanza, president of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association and a candidate for the Council, said this week that about 350 short-term rentals are operating in the city, but only about 98 have gone through the existing city approval process.

The Restaino administration recently proposed turning 16 city-owned parcels over to short-term rental developers.

