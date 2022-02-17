 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls hires Minnesota company to monitor illegal short-term rentals
Niagara Falls Airbnb

In this 2018 file photo, landlord Kristen Grandinetti prepares a guest room in her Niagara Falls home for an Airbnb guest. The city has hired a Minnesota company to make sure Niagara Falls' new short-term rental regulations are met.

 News file photo

The City of Niagara Falls has hired a Minnesota-based company to carry out online monitoring of short-term rentals that don't comply with the city's new regulations.

Wednesday, the City Council unanimously approved a $31,875-a-year contract with Granicus Inc. It's a one-year deal with two renewal options, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said.

"They will track the illegal operators, support the legal operators," Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer said. "They will have a 24-7 complaint line."

The Council passed a law last month restricting short-term rentals to the area in and near downtown, and requiring annual fees, code compliance and occupancy taxes.

"Even the industry members agree enforcement is the key," Restaino said. Hiring Granicus is a better use of the city's money than hiring more inspectors, he said, while the landlords' fees – and violators' fines – will pay for it.

"They would provide that level of monitoring that with the limited number of people in Code Enforcement, you couldn't do," Restaino said. But it will be up to city inspectors or police to act on Granicus' findings.

