Niagara Falls Councilman Touma resigns; wants school administrative post

Niagara Falls City Councilman Andrew P. Touma announced Wednesday night he will resign, effective March 31, to devote his time to trying to obtain an administrative post in the city's school district.

Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said there are currently no openings and no anticipated retirements, but the district does offer an in-house course for aspiring administrators.

"There are no guarantees. I haven't been promised anything," Touma said Thursday. "Opportunities do come up and I felt that if I stayed until the end of my term I might miss out on opportunities that arise."

Touma has taught in Falls public schools for 26 years and was an assistant principal in North Tonawanda for one year. Laurrie said Touma is now a teacher on special assignment at the Community Education Center.

Touma, a Democrat, is in his eighth year on the Council. He was not planning to run for reelection this year. His Council colleagues have until April 20 to appoint a replacement, who must be a Democrat.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.