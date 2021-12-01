Niagara Falls Council passes budget with no major changes

The property tax levy in Niagara Falls will rise 2% in 2022, after the City Council passed the annual budget Tuesday night with no significant changes to the version Mayor Robert M. Restaino submitted.

By a 3-2 vote, the Council defeated Councilman Frank A. Soda's proposal to hire two new firefighters by shifting money within the budget. Councilman William Kennedy II suggested abolishing the public information officer job, but no one else agreed.

"We did not receive our money's worth from that position," Kennedy said. "A patronage position has no place in a budget when you're proposing a tax increase."

Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said he inserted two new code enforcement positions, but they are not yet funded, and the jobs probably won't be filled until mid-2022.

Restaino's proposed budget included an estimated tax increase of $44 for a home assessed at $100,000 and $68 for a business assessed at $100,000.

The spending total of $99.6 million represents a $1.65 million increase over this year's budget.

