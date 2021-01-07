Niagara Falls Corporation Counsel Mazur runs for city judge

Christopher M. Mazur, who has been Niagara Falls' corporation counsel for the past year, will run for city judge in this year's election.

Mazur, 54, a lifelong city resident, had worked in the city's Law Department since 1997, as assistant and deputy corporation counsel, before being promoted to the top job by Mayor Robert M. Restaino.

Also since 1997, Mazur has been the city's special prosecutor, handling criminal cases as well as traffic and housing violations. His private practice included much family law work, and he remains on the Family Court list of potential law guardians.

"This unique experience has prepared me for the rigors and responsibilities that go along with the position I am seeking," said Mazur, who earned his law degree from the University at Buffalo.

He joins defense attorneys Dominic H. Saraceno and Jenelle L. Faso in running for a 10-year term in the City Court judgeship Mark A. Violante will give up at the end of this year.

