Niagara Falls city judge race turns nasty

The three-way race for a Niagara Falls City Court judgeship has boiled over, with two of the candidates exchanging charges about their personal histories while the third tries to stay above the fray.

Jenelle L. Faso and Dominic H. Saraceno, both assistant Niagara County public defenders, and Corporation Counsel Christopher M. Mazur are the contenders in the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families primaries.

The winner of the November election will serve for the next 10 years. All three candidates are rated "well qualified" by the Niagara County Bar Association.

Saraceno, 53, and Faso, 47, said they have been personally attacked by the other's supporters, but neither accuses Mazur, 55, of taking part in that aspect of the race.

"We're supposed to be in a judicial race. It's not a place for that," Mazur said. "I've been trying to stay above board the whole time here, and I think that's the whole purpose of the rules of decorum in a judicial race."

Saraceno said the campaign has become "despicable," while Faso, asked if she approved of the tone of the contest, replied, "Absolutely not."

"I think both sides need to concentrate on their qualifications and let the voters decide," Faso said.