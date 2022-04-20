Niagara Falls calls special Council meeting to spend Rescue Plan funds

The Niagara Falls City Council will vote on buying new police cars to be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds.

On Tuesday, Mayor Robert M. Restaino called a special Council meeting for 5:30 p.m. Friday, with a 14-item agenda.

Restaino, who has been criticized for calling special meetings, said he "feels the need" to approve the contracts at once. He said the city charter doesn't require special meetings to be for emergencies.

The Council will be asked to buy 10 police cars for a total of $340,000.

Friday's agenda also will include $44,000 for new windows and heating and air conditioning upgrades at fire stations.

There's also a $3 million allocation of Rescue Plan funds to the city's NFC Development Corp. to assist minority and woman-owned businesses.

The Council previously voted to use Rescue Plan funds for new Tasers and body cameras for police officers, and new fittings for firefighters' air packs.

The Council also will vote on the $192,000 three-month rental of a "pothole killer" machine.

