Niagara Democrats' slate includes Falls councilman for Legislature
Niagara Falls Councilman William Kennedy II speaks at a news conference at the City Market in Niagara Falls, April 23, 2019. 

 Thomas J. Prohaska

Niagara Falls City Councilman William Kennedy II has been endorsed for a Niagara County Legislature seat by the county Democratic Committee.

Kennedy will run in the 6th District, a seat being vacated after 30 years by Dennis F. Virtuoso, the Legislature's minority leader for the past 16 years.

Colin Ligammari

Colin Ligammari.

For the Falls Council, the Democrats endorsed two officers of the Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association, a group of short-term rental owners: president James Abbondanza and vice president Colin Ligammari.

Also endorsed for the Falls Council was Donta L. Myles, who lost in the 2019 Council election.

The county Democrats tabbed Michael E. Benedict of Lockport, who lost the 2020 county judge race, to run for the other county judge seat this year.

Alderman Austin J. Tylec was endorsed for mayor of North Tonawanda.

Common Council President Mark S. Devine, a registered Republican, and retired policeman Paul Beakman head the City of Lockport slate, and county Democratic Chairman John Jacoby will run for the Lewiston Town Board.

