Niagara County redistricting plan will be revised

The redistricting plan for the Niagara County Legislature will be revised after legislators learned Tuesday the plan they approved doesn't comply with state law.

The populations of some districts on the new map are too large, Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said.

On Oct. 27, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law requiring counties to draw legislative districts so that the population of the smallest district comes within 5% of the population of the largest district.

Some of the new Niagara County districts are as much as 7% larger than the least populous district, Schuler said.

The redistricting map approved last month changed the boundaries of only five of the 15 County Legislature districts – two in Niagara Falls and three in the Town of Lockport.

District populations in the plan adopted last month range from 13,633 to 14,635. The least populous is the 2nd District in Lewiston and Wheatfield; the largest is the 11th District in Pendleton and the City and Town of Lockport.

