Niagara County redistricting plan leaves 10 of 15 districts unchanged
Niagara County district map

The current map of Niagara County Legislature districts, shown here, won't change much in the coming decade if a redistricting commission's proposal is approved.

The committee chosen to revise Niagara County Legislature district boundaries reflected the 1.75% dip in county population in the 2020 census by leaving the borders of 10 of the 15 districts unchanged.

Stephen F. Brady, who chaired the redistricting panel, said it unanimously opted to make as few moves as possible.

Public hearings will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 in Niagara Falls City Hall and 6 p.m. Oct. 13 in the County Courthouse in Lockport.

In the Falls, the 4th District's population shrank by 3.2%, while the 6th District grew by 4.2%, so 497 residents were moved from the 6th to the 4th.

The Town of Lockport's 12th District grew by 8.4%, so 745 residents will be shifted to either the 13th District or the 15th District.

If public reaction triggers no changes in the proposal, Brady said it will be submitted to the County Legislature, which will hold its own hearing in November before voting. The new map will be used in the 2023 election.

