Niagara County Legislature OKs redistricting, defeats OTB resolutions

The Niagara County Legislature approved a new map of legislative districts Tuesday, to be used starting with the 2023 election.

The borders of 10 of the 15 districts weren't changed from the shape they have had for the past decade, and the changes in the other were viewed as minor. None of them were altered from the tentative plan a redistricting committee proposed last month.

In other action Monday, a Legislature committee voted 3-2, along party lines, to defeat Democratic resolutions demanding the resignation of Western Regional Off-Track Betting President and CEO Henry F. Wojtaszek and attempting to remove the county's delegate to the corporation, Elliott Winter.

Democratic lawmakers introduced the resolutions after a state audit in September criticized the agency for spending nearly $1.3 million between 2017 and 2019 on sports and event tickets, including $121,000 worth of tickets used by WROTB officials and board members.

The audit also criticized Wojtaszek's use of a vehicle allowance.

