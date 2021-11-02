Niagara County GOP has a big night, but Tylec wins North Tonawanda mayor race

Tylec, the son of former County Legislature Chairman John S. Tylec, defeated the GOP's Robert E. Pecoraro, an alderman at large since 2015.

Pecoraro, 63, a retired Air Force colonel, also lost a bid for an Assembly seat last year.

He and Tylec jousted over last year's state audit that reported the city's cash reserves were dwindling and predicted the city would run into cash flow issues.

Pecoraro contended that the audit was a "political hit job" because State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli attended a Tylec fundraiser in June.

However, DiNapoli's spokeswoman denied the audit was politically motivated, and Pappas' formal response to the audit last year did not contest its findings.

Niagara Falls

The Republican team of David J. Zajac and Traci L. Bax finished 1-2 in the City Council race, while Democrat Donta L. Myles, the only Black candidate in the race, won the third seat.

Also-rans were Democrats James M. Abbondanza and Colin G. Ligammari and James M. Perry, a Democrat running on an independent line.

Niagara Falls elects its council in a citywide race instead of using districts or wards, as most local cities do.