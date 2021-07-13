 Skip to main content
Niagara County chooses five-member commission to redraw Legislature districts
Niagara County chooses five-member commission to redraw Legislature districts

Niagara County Legislature map

The Niagara County Legislature district boundaries as approved in 2011. 

 Image courtesy of the Niagara County Public Information Office

A five-member commission, assigned to draw new boundaries for the 15 Niagara County Legislature districts, met for the first time Tuesday.

The panel of three Republicans, a Democrat and a Conservative, chosen by Legislature leaders, will begin detailed work after the U.S. Census Bureau delivers block-by-block population data from the 2020 census. That's not expected until late August.

The members are former Legislator Jason J. Cafarella of Niagara Falls, deputy corporation counsel in Lockport and chairman of the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees; Stephen F. Brady of North Tonawanda, former chairman of the county Industrial Development Agency; Mary Ann L. Casamento of the Town of Niagara, former county Republican election commissioner; Bradley W. Rowles of Cambria, principal of Lewiston-Porter High School; and Lauren K. Masse of North Tonawanda, described by county Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler as a homemaker with a degree in cartography.

The new boundaries, once approved by the Legislature, will take effect for the 2023 election.

