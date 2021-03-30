Niagara Conservatives endorse Democratic chairman

The Niagara County Conservative Party has endorsed the county Democratic chairman for re-election as a Lewiston councilman.

John O. Jacoby Jr. was included among 85 endorsements for local offices, released Monday by Conservative Chairman William L. Ross.

Ross said he voted against the Jacoby endorsement, but the Conservative executive committee approved it 8-1.

"I just think we could look for other candidates," Ross said.

"It sounds self-serving, but I think the Conservative Party recognized (incumbent Republican Councilman) Rob Morreale and John Jacoby as people who believe in good government and sound fiscal policy," Jacoby said.

Steve Boddecker and Edward Lilly also filed GOP nominating petitions for councilman.

Other Conservative endorsements included Republicans Robert E. Pecoraro for North Tonawanda mayor; John J. Ottaviano for county judge; and Dominic H. Saraceno for Niagara Falls city judge.

The Conservatives also gave their nod to two incumbent Democratic county legislators from Niagara Falls, Owen T. Steed and Christopher A. Robins. Steed has a primary in his own party against Jeffrey Elder.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.