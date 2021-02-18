 Skip to main content
New Niagara Falls Water Board member is NYPA engineer
Niagara Falls Water Board

The Niagara Falls Water Board, located on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls.

 Aaron Besecker

Michael J. Asklar, superintendent of general maintenance at the Niagara Power Project since 2017, was appointed to the Niagara Falls Water Board on Wednesday.

The City Council chose Asklar to replace Patrick D. Brown, who resigned last month after being accused of racism in his social media posts.

Asklar, 50, a licensed professional engineer, joined the New York Power Authority in 2015, after 15 years as a traffic safety engineer for the Erie County Department of Public Works.

Asklar is a registered Democrat from Wheatfield. State law allows up to two Water Board members to live outside the Falls.

He is the son-in-law of Darryl P. DiNoto, former Niagara County Democratic election commissioner, who was party treasurer when Water Board member Nicholas J. Forster was county Democratic chairman.

Asklar tried to run for the County Legislature in Wheatfield in 2015, but his nominating petitions were disallowed.

Democratic Councilman William Kennedy II cast the only vote against Asklar's appointment, which lasts until the end of 2022.

