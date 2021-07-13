National progressive groups line up behind India Walton in Buffalo mayoral election

WASHINGTON – Eight national progressive groups lined up behind mayoral candidate India Walton on Tuesday, urging Mayor Byron W. Brown to drop his write-in bid – and signaling the increasing national focus on the battle in Buffalo.

"We, as organizations representing thousands of active members in Buffalo, voice our support for India and urge Mayor Byron Brown to respect the will of the voters and facilitate a smooth transition to a Walton administration," the groups wrote in a joint statement.

The Working Families Party, which was heavily involved in the Walton campaign before her June 22 primary win and which has an especially strong presence in New York, was among the groups signing the statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The others include prominent players on the national progressive political scene – including Our Revolution, which sprung from Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, and MoveOn, which came to prominence with its opposition to the Iraq War in the mid-2000s.

"A proposed write-in campaign distracts from the challenges working people are facing and diminishes the historic achievement of Buffalo nominating its first woman mayor," the groups wrote. "This is the moment for Buffalo to come together as a community and unite behind its Democratic nominee, India Walton.”