Mychajliw threatens to sue after his employee suspended for refusing to wear mask

"We didn’t know what department this employee was from," Hogues said.

The security team subsequently pulled surveillance footage and sent it to the Personnel Department, he said. After the woman was identified, Hogues said he spoke with Mychajliw to alert him to the issue and remind him of the employee mask-wearing policy. He said Mychajliw told him he would speak with his employee about the matter.

Mychajliw said he did speak with her but told her that whether she wore a mask was up to her and that he wasn't requiring her to do it. He also said he has repeatedly told his staff they can make up their own minds about what they want to do.

About a week later, Hogues said the Personnel Department sent an email requesting that Mychajliw discipline his employee for insubordination and violating safety policies. Mychajliw refused.

So on July 16, the next day, the administration suspended her for a week, costing the employee $1,512 in lost wages.

Mychajliw objected, saying the Poloncarz administration has no right to discipline any employee who works in the office of an independently elected official.

"What’s to stop the county executive from suspending the undersheriff, or one of the district attorney’s top prosecutors?" he said.