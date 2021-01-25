Mychajliw opts for Hamburg supervisor race over comptroller reelection bid

Republican Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. said Monday he will forgo another term as county comptroller and will instead run for Hamburg supervisor in November.

Mychajliw, who insiders say has been exploring the move for months, at the moment faces no Democratic opposition in Hamburg. Had he remained in his county position, however, he was scheduled to face Kevin R. Hardwick, the county legislator from the City of Tonawanda who has already announced his Democratic candidacy for comptroller.

Though the comptroller has engaged in his share of battles with Democratic County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and others in recent months, Mychajliw said Monday he simply was looking for a change.

"There was not that much more for me to professionally accomplish as comptroller, and I am not a career politician," he said. "It's time to move on."

Most political observers now say the GOP will turn once again to Lynne M. Dixon, another former television reporter (like Mychajliw) who unsuccessfully challenged Poloncarz for county executive in 2019. A former county legislator from Hamburg who is officially registered with the Independence Party (no longer on the state's permanent ballot), she now works as a top staffer to Mychajliw in the Comptroller's Office.