More than 8,000 go to the polls in Erie County for early voting Wednesday

  • Updated
Donald Garland votes at the Delavan Grider Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
The fifth day of early voting for the Nov. 8 general election brought 8,206 Erie County residents to the polls, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported. The adjusted four-day count is 38,756.

On the ballot are candidates for governor and other state offices, including the State Senate and Assembly, as well as the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Erie County has 38 polling places for early voting – 11 in Buffalo and one in each town and in the cities of Lackawanna and Tonawanda. They will be open every day through Sunday. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For early voting poll locations and other election information, voters can call 716-858-8891 or visit elections.erie.gov.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

