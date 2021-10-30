 Skip to main content
More than 5,000 cast ballots in next-to-last day of early voting in Erie County
The next-to-last day of early voting Saturday saw 5,062 Erie County residents cast ballots for Tuesday’s general election, Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced.

It brought the adjusted total for eight days of early voting to 35,295. Saturday’s turnout was the second-highest of the week. The peak came Wednesday, when 5,107 ballots were registered.

Of Saturday’s total, 1,768 were cast by voters registered in the City of Buffalo. The eight-day total for Buffalo voters stands at 13,390.

The county’s 38 early voting polling places will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for the final day of early voting. Erie County residents who are registered to vote may cast ballots at any of the polling sites.

