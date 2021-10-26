 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 3,800 Erie County residents cast early ballots Tuesday
0 comments

More than 3,800 Erie County residents cast early ballots Tuesday

Support this work for $1 a month
early voting (copy)

Renee Vaquero casts her ballot at the early voting polling place in the Northwest Buffalo Community Center, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

 Derek Gee

The fourth day of early voting saw 3,803 Erie County residents cast ballots Tuesday for the Nov. 2 general election, Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced.

Tuesday’s total included 1,380 ballots cast by voters registered in the City of Buffalo.

Adjusted totals for the four days of voting show 12,445 Erie County residents have cast their ballots early, including 7,097 from Buffalo.

The county’s 37 early voting polling places will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Early voting will continue through Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Winner of Buffalo mayor's race could be unclear for weeks after Election Day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News