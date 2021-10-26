More than 3,800 Erie County residents cast early ballots Tuesday

The fourth day of early voting saw 3,803 Erie County residents cast ballots Tuesday for the Nov. 2 general election, Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced.
Tuesday’s total included 1,380 ballots cast by voters registered in the City of Buffalo.
Adjusted totals for the four days of voting show 12,445 Erie County residents have cast their ballots early, including 7,097 from Buffalo.
The county’s 37 early voting polling places will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Early voting will continue through Sunday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
