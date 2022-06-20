Monday's turnout largest so far for early voting in Erie County

The largest turnout so far came to the polls Monday on the third day of early voting in the June 28 primary election in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. A total of 1,092 ballots were cast, bringing the adjusted three-day total to 2,838.

The primary ballots for Democrats and Republicans both include candidates for governor and lieutenant governor. Erie County Democrats also have a contest for a county clerk nominee.

Early voting for the primaries will continue through next Sunday at 38 polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next weekend.