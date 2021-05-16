Minority Bar Association rates judicial candidates

The Minority Bar Association of Western New York has issued ratings for candidates for Buffalo City Court, Niagara Falls City Court, Erie County Family Court, and New York State Supreme Court in advance of the June 22 primaries.

The association utilizes a four-level rating system of superior, well qualified, qualified and cannot recommend. Candidates request and complete a written questionnaire and are rated on several criteria: experience, mental fitness, educations, ethics and involvement with the MBAWNY and minority community. The candidates were then interviewed by legal professionals who have interacted with them.

The 2021 ratings are:

• State Supreme Court: Justice Frank Caruso, superior.

• Erie County Family Court: Judge Sharon LoVallo, superior.

• Buffalo City Court: Judge Philip L. Dabney Jr., superior; Joel Moore, well qualified; Rebecca L. Town, well qualified; Judge Diane Y. Wray, qualified; Joseph T. Jarzembek, rating not requested.

• Niagara Falls City Court: Dominic Saraceno, well qualified; Jenelle L. Faso, rating not requested; Christopher M. Mazur, rating not requested.

The Judicial Ratings Committee will reconvene at the end of August to assess additional candidates who seek a rating for the general election and who were not already rated.