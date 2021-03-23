Miller-Beaty rejoins Democratic race for Erie County sheriff

The latest development now sets up a possible three-way primary in June for the Democratic nomination featuring Miller-Beaty, Gould, and activist Myles L. Carter. Zellner would not comment Tuesday, instead referring to a statement he issued early in March.

"With so much at stake, this is no time for divisive political games or political grandstanding," he said. "We need unity of purpose, in service of a common cause.

"What our Community deserves is a highly experienced criminal justice professional with a proven track record of reform," he added.

But Miller-Beaty is already outlining a campaign that may be aimed largely at the retiring sheriff – Republican Timothy B. Howard – who has been criticized for his management of the county's jail facilities.

“We deserve a sheriff who understands that compassion, dignity, and respect are at the heart of law enforcement, not at odds with it," she said. "As sheriff, I will ensure that policing is done in an equitable manner and that the Erie County Holding Center is a safe place where the dignity of every woman and man is respected.”