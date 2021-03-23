Miller-Beaty rejoins Democratic race for Erie County sheriff

First she was in, then she was out.
Now Kimberly L. Miller-Beaty is back in the contest for Erie County sheriff.
"I've been asked by many people throughout Erie County to not allow the process of democracy to be suppressed, so I'm back in," she told The Buffalo News Tuesday.
Former County Legislature Chairwoman Betty Jean Grant spearheaded a below-the-radar effort to get Miller-Beaty back in the contest, collecting more than 1,000 Democratic signatures on designating petitions despite Miller-Beaty's unequivocal withdrawal several weeks ago.
"She got discouraged and disheartened because she thought she needed the endorsement," Grant said, referring to the backing of Democratic leaders. "But she's in."
Miller-Beaty, public safety director at Canisius College, did not return phone calls throughout the period in which Grant collected petitions. But she surfaced Tuesday to express her displeasure with the endorsement process led by Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner that led to party backing for Brian J. Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department.
"You can't have one person or a small group make decisions for all of Erie County," she said.
Support Local Journalism
Her re-entry into a crowded field injects another element of uncertainty into an already topsy-turvy race. With petitions due this week, the usually organized election for sheriff now features primaries in both major parties, at least one independent candidate, and the minor Working Families Party still pondering an official nomination of its own candidate.
The latest development now sets up a possible three-way primary in June for the Democratic nomination featuring Miller-Beaty, Gould, and activist Myles L. Carter. Zellner would not comment Tuesday, instead referring to a statement he issued early in March.
"With so much at stake, this is no time for divisive political games or political grandstanding," he said. "We need unity of purpose, in service of a common cause.
"What our Community deserves is a highly experienced criminal justice professional with a proven track record of reform," he added.
But Miller-Beaty is already outlining a campaign that may be aimed largely at the retiring sheriff – Republican Timothy B. Howard – who has been criticized for his management of the county's jail facilities.
“We deserve a sheriff who understands that compassion, dignity, and respect are at the heart of law enforcement, not at odds with it," she said. "As sheriff, I will ensure that policing is done in an equitable manner and that the Erie County Holding Center is a safe place where the dignity of every woman and man is respected.”
Meanwhile, Miller-Beaty's new presence in the race is eyed with interest by the often influential Working Families Party. Spokesman Dave Chudy said Tuesday that he has not heard from her and noted the party has nominated a temporary "placeholder" candidate while it continues to evaluate Gould and Carter for its line.
"If Kim is back in, the committee will have to pull ourselves back together and do something quickly," Chudy said.
Miller-Beaty's re-entry now sets up three-way primaries in each major party. Besides the Democratic contest, Republicans have endorsed retired Buffalo Lt. Karen Healy-Case, who also has Conservative backing, and she faces challenges by retired Buffalo Detective John C. Garcia and gun rights activist Steve Felano.
Detective Lt. Ted DiNoto of the Amherst Police Department is hoping the field will be diffused enough for a November run up in the middle on an independent line.