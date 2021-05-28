Miller-Beaty gains key backing from Burke in Democratic primary for Erie County sheriff

Democratic sheriff candidate Kimberly L. Miller-Beaty picked up her most significant endorsement to date Friday when Assemblyman Patrick B. Burke announced his support.

Burke, a Democrat from Orchard Park, broke with the leadership of his own party and its endorsement of Brian J. Gould, assistant chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department.

"As a state assemblymember I'm technically a party leader," he said of the split with officials. "But I just felt compelled to do this because I think she is the best candidate."

Miller-Beaty, former deputy commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department who now heads security for Canisius College, is challenging Gould for the party nomination in the June 22 primary. Activist Myles L. Carter is also competing.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face in the November general election either Karen L. Healy-Case, a retired Buffalo lieutenant, or John C. Garcia, a retired Buffalo detective. Both are competing in the Republican sheriff primary.

But because Miller-Beaty has been forced to campaign apart from party regulars as a challenger to the endorsed candidate, backing from a state lawmaker now carries weight. Burke hopes it will spur others to follow his lead.