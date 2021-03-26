Maziarz won't run for Newfane supervisor, but backs man who will

Former state Sen. George D. Maziarz won't run for Newfane supervisor this year, as he had previously said he might.
But the one-time Republican stalwart will support a candidate to take on the party's endorsed choice in a June 22 GOP primary and in the November election.
Councilman Troy D. Barnes filed a nominating petition for supervisor Thursday, as did Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse, who previously received the endorsement of the county Republican Committee. Syracuse also has the Conservative line for November.
Barnes also filed a Democratic petition, and county Democratic Chairman John O. Jacoby Jr. said his party has authorized Barnes to run on its line in November.
Maziarz and Barnes didn't return calls from The Buffalo News seeking comment Friday, but Maziarz told the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal that he is backing Barnes.
Maziarz, who once embodied the Republican establishment in Niagara County, has now turned on it. Political sources said he is supporting some of the candidates who are planning primary challenges to incumbent GOP county legislators. His support could be valuable, as state Board of Elections data shows his old Senate war chest still contains $545,395 as of Jan. 16.
The primary challengers include Trevor J. Ganshaw, taking on Legislator David E. Godfrey of Wilson; Kevin E. Aleong, opposing Legislator Anthony J. Nemi of Lockport; Derek Caldwell, facing Legislator Michael J. Hill of Hartland; and Silviu Dan Jr., taking on Majority Leader Randy R. Brandt of North Tonawanda.
Another GOP Legislature primary is in Niagara Falls' 6th District, where City Councilman Christopher P. Voccio, the party-endorsed candidate, faces Timothy E. Huether Sr. That seat has been held for 30 years by Democrat Dennis F. Virtuoso, who is retiring. The Democratic candidate is Councilman William D. Kennedy II.
The Democrats have a Legislature primary in Niagara Falls' 4th District, with Jeffrey Elder, who garnered 17% of the vote for mayor as an independent candidate in 2019, challenging incumbent Legislator Owen T. Steed.
The Working Families Party will hold a Legislature primary in Lockport's 13th District between Democratic Legislator Anita Mullane and Alderman Richard E. Abbott, a Working Families member endorsed by the GOP.
Primaries also will be held for two major judgeships.
Two Lockport lawyers, Democrat Michael E. Benedict and Republican John J. Ottaviano, are jousting for the County Court judgeship held by the retiring Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. They will face each other in primaries on all four party lines. Benedict lost a race for a county judgeship to Caroline A. Wojtaszek last year.
Three contenders for a Niagara Falls city judgeship – Jenelle L. Faso, Christopher M. Mazur and Dominic H. Saraceno – also will battle in four party primaries. Judge Mark A. Violante is retiring.