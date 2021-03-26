Maziarz won't run for Newfane supervisor, but backs man who will

Former state Sen. George D. Maziarz won't run for Newfane supervisor this year, as he had previously said he might.

But the one-time Republican stalwart will support a candidate to take on the party's endorsed choice in a June 22 GOP primary and in the November election.

Councilman Troy D. Barnes filed a nominating petition for supervisor Thursday, as did Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse, who previously received the endorsement of the county Republican Committee. Syracuse also has the Conservative line for November.

Barnes also filed a Democratic petition, and county Democratic Chairman John O. Jacoby Jr. said his party has authorized Barnes to run on its line in November.

Maziarz and Barnes didn't return calls from The Buffalo News seeking comment Friday, but Maziarz told the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal that he is backing Barnes.

Maziarz, who once embodied the Republican establishment in Niagara County, has now turned on it. Political sources said he is supporting some of the candidates who are planning primary challenges to incumbent GOP county legislators. His support could be valuable, as state Board of Elections data shows his old Senate war chest still contains $545,395 as of Jan. 16.