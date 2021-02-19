Maziarz campaign in question as Niagara GOP backs Syracuse in Newfane race

The Niagara County Republican Committee unanimously endorsed John Syracuse for Newfane supervisor Thursday night, according to Chairman Richard L. Andres Jr.

Former State Sen. George D. Maziarz had said at a Feb. 10 Newfane GOP meeting that he was running for the supervisor post, but the town party had already recommended Syracuse, the vice chairman of the County Legislature.

Andres said about 80 committee members showed up for the outdoor meeting, held in the parking lot of a Knights of Columbus hall in North Tonawanda.

Two GOP sources said they'd heard Maziarz was wavering in his interest in running for supervisor, but Maziarz himself did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

The Republicans endorsed John J. Ottaviano of Lockport for County Court judge, Kathleen Wojtaszek-Gariano for Family Court judge and Robert E. Pecoraro for North Tonawanda mayor.

Endorsed for Niagara Falls City Council were incumbent Christopher P. Voccio; Traci L. Bax, an AAA executive, and Joanne L. Lorenzo, a minister to street people.

