Mayor's State of the City production will be scaled back and free this year

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown is forgoing the big, elaborate production that his annual State of the City address has come to be, opting instead for a scaled down – and free – version this year.

He’s also combining the annual address with the presentation of his 2022-23 budget proposal, which is due May 1 and usually unveiled at a City Hall ceremony.

The State of the City event, which Brown has used to raise funds for his nonprofit organization, is traditionally held in February. but this year's changes are primarily due to the uncertainly of Covid.

“With the moving target that Covid continues to be, we felt that a luncheon-style affair had the potential to present more issues and would have been more difficult to change at the last minute, if necessary,” said city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said. “We are pleased to be able to present the State of the City and budget presentation at a venue like Northland, especially when you consider last year’s State of the City had to be virtual.”

Brown will give his 16th address – Building a Buffalo Without Boundaries – at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Northland Workforce Training Center with about 300 invited guests and no lunch served.

Attendees include city officials, developers and contractors, civic leaders and community activists, business executives and members of the faith-based community. The program also will be livestreamed on Mayor Brown’s Facebook page facebook.com/MayorByronBrown.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A highlight of the event will be Brown’s presentation of his 2022-23 budget recommendation.

City officials have been optimistic about Buffalo’s financial picture. They anticipate a surplus – perhaps as much as about $16 million – in the current 2021-22 budget that ends June 30 based on second-quarter financial reports. Third-quarter numbers have not been released yet. The city also is expecting to soon receive about $35 million it is owed from the casino revenue-sharing compact with New York State and the Seneca Nation of Indians.

In addition, the city closed out the 2020-21 budget with a $14.8 million surplus. Several factors accounted for the surplus: American Rescue Plan federal stimulus aid, higher sales tax receipts, restored state aid payments, reduced expenditures and savings from early repayment of a $25 million revenue deficiency note, the loan the city took out to cover lost tax revenue during the pandemic.

This year’s curtailed State of the City address starkly contrasts with what the program has become: an increasingly popular and pricey big-time event in Buffalo for movers and shakers to rub elbows and be seen. A record 2,200 people plunked down $65 per ticket in 2020 – a $15 increase from the previous year – to eat lunch at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center and listen to Brown. Dozens of companies donated thousands more to be listed as event sponsors.

In its early years, the event typically cost about $30,000 to $40,000 annually and was attracting around 1,100 people paying $35 per ticket to attend, records show.

The nonprofit fund Brown established, Mayor Brown's Fund to Advance Buffalo, controls the more than $270,000 the State of the City has netted – after all the bills from the events are paid – since Brown became mayor in 2006. In its 2019 tax return, the nonprofit reported it had $206,560 in gross income through fundraising that year, with most of that generated by the State of the City event. But the nonprofit spent 81% of that amount – all but $39,634 – on food and beverages, entertainment and other unspecified direct fundraising expenses.

The mission of Advance Buffalo is to support charitable organizations. The money will eventually be donated to charity, the mayor has said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.