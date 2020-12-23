 Skip to main content
Mayor says he will not pause school speed zone cameras
Mayor Byron W. Brown said he there is no reason to pause the school zone camera program. 

 John Hickey

Mayor Byron W. Brown said he sees no reason to pause the school speed zone cameras.

The Common Council Tuesday asked the mayor to pause the contract for the cameras after members said they have gotten calls from residents complaining about problems with the program, including getting tickets after the date they are due to be paid.

"Before the cameras there were complaints," Brown said during a press conference Wednesday. "People were complaining and very angry about speeding in their neighborhoods."

He said the city is working with the community and has waived and eliminated millions of dollars in fees and fines. 

Drivers captured on camera traveling at least 26 mph while beacons near schools are flashing receive a $50 citation mailed to the car's registered owner.

"People are concerned about a $50 citation. I'm concerned about the life of any one child," he said. "I'm not going to back up, I'm not going to ease up."

