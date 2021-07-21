Mark Grozio, Niagara County legislator, announces reelection bid

Niagara Falls Democrat Mark J. Grozio this week announced his candidacy for reelection to a fifth term as Niagara County legislator in the 3rd District.

Grozio, 62, former assistant business manager of Local 237, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, said county agencies need to focus more on job-creation efforts in the western part of the county.

“Our county Industrial Development Agency needs to stay focused on creating real, living-wage jobs for local people, not on projects that benefit connected property owners and out-of-state developers,” Grozio said. “And to build up our next generation of workers, there must be real support for workforce development and apprenticeship programs.”

Grozio said he was pleased with the Health Department's allocation of resources to Niagara Falls during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grozio's Republican opponent in the November election is John L. Sczepczenski.

