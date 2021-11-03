Map: Where Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's write-in campaign did well

In six out of nine Buffalo Common Council districts, write-ins accounted for the majority of votes in the mayoral election.

The South District, where many city employees live, saw 84% of voters write in a candidate's name.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown claimed victory in the mayor's race Tuesday night based on the number of write-in votes cast. But the Erie County Board of Elections does not plan to examine the write-in votes and award them to candidates before Nov. 16.

On this map, the Council districts where the highest percentage of write-in votes were cast are in darker green. Those with the lowest percentage are lighter. Scroll over the map to see the vote totals.

