Map: See what parts of Buffalo backed India Walton

India Walton received just over half of the votes cast in the Niagara, Ellicott and Masten districts in Buffalo's mayoral race.
In the South District, though, she received only one in six votes.
On this map, the city council districts where Walton ran strongest are in darker colors. Those where she ran weakest are in lighter colors. Scroll over the map to see the vote totals.
Mary B. Pasciak
Reporter
I have been writing for my hometown paper for more than two decades. These days, I write about how the pandemic is affecting our community. If you have a story idea, call or text me at 716-710-9393, or email me at mpasciak@buffnews.com.
