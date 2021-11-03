 Skip to main content
Map: See what parts of Buffalo backed India Walton
Map: See what parts of Buffalo backed India Walton

India Walton

Mayoral candidate India Walton speaks to the media in the press room outside her election night party at Main Events Banquet Hall as ballots are tallied in her contest against incumbent Byron Brown who waged a write-in campaign for re-election, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

 Derek Gee

India Walton received just over half of the votes cast in the Niagara, Ellicott and Masten districts in Buffalo's mayoral race.

In the South District, though, she received only one in six votes.

On this map, the city council districts where Walton ran strongest are in darker colors. Those where she ran weakest are in lighter colors. Scroll over the map to see the vote totals.

