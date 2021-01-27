Mansouri again contemplates run for Erie County comptroller

If one elected office has fascinated Amherst businessman Hormoz L. Mansouri since he arrived on the local political scene more than two decades ago, it must be Erie County comptroller.

Mansouri, founder of the EI Team engineering firm in the Town of Tonawanda, poured thousands of dollars into former State Supreme Court Justice Robert E. Whelan's Democratic primary race for comptroller in 2005, and actively explored seeking the office himself in 2009 and 2017.

Now the 66-year-old Democrat is eyeing the "taxpayer watchdog" post again in 2021. Though he has made no final decision, and he has a history of backing off of potential candidacies, Mansouri said he fears both parties may settle on "professional politicians" as their candidates again this year.

Initially, at least, he appears to be targeting Kevin R. Hardwick, the Republican-turned-Democrat county legislator who has already announced for the comptroller's post.

"What are his intentions?" he asked about Hardwick on Wednesday. "Does he have some retirement plan in mind? Or does he really think he can make government run more efficiently? That's why I'm looking at it."