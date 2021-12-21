 Skip to main content
Luke Brown appointed to part-time North Tonawanda judgeship
City Attorney Luke A. Brown was appointed Monday to a part-time judgeship in North Tonawanda City Court.

Mayor Arthur G. Pappas appointed Brown to a six-year term in the $95,000-a-year post, and Brown immediately resigned from the elected office of city attorney. His replacement has not yet been named.

"I would like to thank the citizens of North Tonawanda for allowing me to represent the city for the past five years," Brown wrote in his letter of resignation. "I look forward to continuing to serve the city in my new capacity."

Brown was just re-elected last month to his second four-year term as city attorney, without opposition. The post pays almost $75,000 a year.

Regardless of who succeeds Brown, an election for a three-year unexpired term will be held next November. The current assistant city attorney is Nicholas B. Robinson, who doubles as the Niagara County public defender.

Brown succeeds Katherine D. Alexander, who resigned the judgeship earlier this month to become first assistant county attorney.

