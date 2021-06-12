Lorigo pushes local Medal of Honor winner for lieutenant governor

“I’m very favorably disposed to him entering into the process. Frankly speaking, this is an outstanding name,” Kassar said of Bellavia Saturday. But he acknowledged others may be interested, and the Conservatives will want to consult with the state GOP and its final candidate for the governor's office.

“We’ve got a while to go here,” he said.

Lorigo said he has not yet received a commitment from Bellavia, who hosts a daily talk show on WBEN Radio.

“He hasn’t told me yes, but he hasn’t told me no,” Lorigo said.

The Buffalo News was unable to reach Bellavia by phone Saturday. A spokeswoman for the state Republican Party chairman, Nicholas Langworthy, said the party leaves it to the nominee to pick the lieutenant governor candidate they want to run with.

Still, the GOP organization has good things to say about Bellavia.

"As a decorated United States veteran and hero, his character and integrity are respected by all," spokeswoman Jessica Proud said. "He's the embodiment of public service, so it's not surprising he would be mentioned as a potential candidate."

Lorigo said he has slated a $1,500 per person fundraiser on July 7 for a committee he will dedicate for a possible Bellavia candidacy. He said he is also arranging for Bellavia to meet with a “select group” to include Zeldin, Kassar and Paladino.

