Lockport's 2022 budget raises taxes, fees, finance chief's pay
Lockport's 2022 budget raises taxes, fees, finance chief's pay

The Lockport Common Council voted 5-1 Wednesday night in favor of a 2022 city budget that increases property taxes, but not by as much as the original version submitted by Mayor Michelle M. Roman.

The new tax rate of $18.86 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is 18 cents higher than this year's. Roman had proposed a 37-cent increase, but the Council reduced the proposed spending by about $132,000, to $26.3 million.

The budget includes 3% increases in water and sewer rates and a 10% increase in refuse fees.

Alderman Richard E. Abbott, who was elected to the County Legislature this month, voted against the budget.

He and Alderman Joseph P. Oates voted against a large raise for Director of Finance Timothy K. Russo, who is now earning $77,648 a year.

Russo's new pay, approved by a 4-2 vote, will be $91,107 as of Jan. 1, and will rise to $95,662 on April 6, which Russo said is his anniversary date with the city.

