Lockport hospital chief named to state Legislative Ethics Commission
Anne E. McCaffrey, president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital, was appointed to the New York State Legislative Ethics Commission.

Anne E. McCaffrey, president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, has been appointed to the state Legislative Ethics Commission, the hospital announced Friday.

Hospital spokeswoman Carolyn Moore said this is an unsalaried position involving a monthly meeting in Albany, with a per diem and travel expenses paid by the state.

The commission offers advisory opinions on ethical conduct by legislators, conducts mandated ethics training and reviews the financial disclosure forms of legislators, their employees and Legislature candidates. In cases of violations, it can impose sanctions, including monetary penalties.

The party leaders of the Assembly and the Senate each choose two commission members. McCaffrey was chosen by Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.

McCaffrey served as the Republican mayor of Lockport from 2014 to 2018, when she resigned to take charge of the hospital.

It is scheduled to close in 2023, when Catholic Health's new Lockport Memorial campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital is to open in the Town of Lockport.

