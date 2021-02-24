Lockport alderman announces run for NIagara County Legislature

Richard E. Abbott, a former Democrat now registered with the Working Families Party, announced Tuesday he will challenge Niagara County Legislator Anita Mullane for her 13th District seat this fall.

The Republican and Conservative parties have endorsed Abbott to run against Mullane, the only Democratic legislator from outside Niagara Falls. She was endorsed for reelection by the Democrats last week.

Abbott is in his third term as Lockport's 5th Ward alderman. The Legislature district covers roughly the eastern half of the city and part of the Town of Lockport.

Abbott was elected alderman as a Democrat in 2015, but ran on the GOP line in 2017 and 2019.

"I had a falling-out with the city Democratic Party," Abbott said. He said that was during his first term as alderman, when he refused to sign onto a resolution to restore the city's ambulance service.

"I'm kind of a hybrid politician," Abbott said. "Through the years I've done what I think was best for the City of Lockport."

