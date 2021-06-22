Live coverage: Walton ahead in Buffalo mayoral primary, but Brown not conceding

– Thomas J. Prohaska

9:15 p.m.: Will Buffalo's mayor achieve a ‘Borrelli Rule’ victory?

George Borrelli, the retired political reporter for The Buffalo News, has always classified an electoral "landslide" as winning by 10 points or more. Some pols around here still refer to the "Borrelli Rule."

Most observers expect Mayor Byron W. Brown to prevail tonight in his Democratic primary contest against India B. Walton and Le'Candice M. Durham – though anything can happen. But those handicapping the race are not betting whether Brown will win, but by how much. Will a 10-point landslide suffice? Of could he post a larger tally?

His opponents aren't buying it and are looking for an upset. But if Brown wins, his margin of victory will be scrutinized closely. Does it constitute a mandate, or just a close victory?

– Robert J. McCarthy

9 p.m.: The polls are closed in New York

Primary election voting sites across New York are now closed.

The polls, which opened at 6 a.m. today, were scheduled to close at 9 p.m., provided no voters were waiting in line.