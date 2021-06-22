Live coverage: Maziarz backs GOP challengers in Niagara County Legislature primaries

The Democrats have a primary in Niagara Falls' 4th District, with incumbent Legislator Owen T. Steed defending his seat against Jeffrey Elder, who ran for mayor as an independent in 2019.

Elder also has a Working Families primary against Nicholas J. Pasceri, who lives in Lockport and put his name forward at the request of the county GOP, which saw a chance to make inroads in the county's most heavily Democratic district. Pasceri did not campaign.

In Lockport's 13th District, Working Families party voters had the choice of incumbent Democrat Anita Mullane and Alderman Richard E. Abbott, who changed his affiliation from Democratic to Working Families to run for the Legislature. It is only a dry run for November, when Abbott will have the GOP line.

North Tonawanda's 9th District also has a Working Families primary between Joseph J. Kissel, the Democratic nominee, and Daniel J. Carney.

John Syracuse, the veteran 14th District legislator, decided to run for Newfane supervisor and has a primary against Councilman Troy D. Barnes. Maziarz talked about running for that post himself, but decided not to.

– Thomas J. Prohaska

9:15 p.m.: Will Buffalo's mayor achieve a ‘Borrelli Rule’ victory?