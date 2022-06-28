 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Less than 3% voted early in Tuesday's primary

  • Updated
  • 0
Early Voting

Anita Meissner casts her ballot at the Hamburg Moose Lodge in Hamburg on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Erie County's 38 early voting sites, located in every town and city, attracted 2.5% of the eligible primary voters this month.

Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner said 11,163 people cast votes during the nine-day window for early voting.

There are 447,203 voters eligible to participate in primary elections Tuesday.

Early voting started in 2020 in New York State, allowing residents to vote in person before the standard Election Day. Votes are counted after polls close today.

Turnout increasing in early voting for primaries in Erie County

Turnout increasing in early voting for primaries in Erie County

Turnout continued to grow Tuesday on the fourth day of early voting in the June 28 primary election in Erie County, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced. A total of 1,568 ballots were cast, more than 40% greater than Monday, bringing the adjusted three-day total to 4,406.

Researchers using dogs to sniff out "Long COVID"

