Less than 3% voted early in Tuesday's primary

Erie County's 38 early voting sites, located in every town and city, attracted 2.5% of the eligible primary voters this month.
Voter turnout among the 440,000 eligible voters in Erie County was described by officials as light through Tuesday afternoon.
Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner said 11,163 people cast votes during the nine-day window for early voting.
There are 447,203 voters eligible to participate in primary elections Tuesday.
Early voting started in 2020 in New York State, allowing residents to vote in person before the standard Election Day. Votes are counted after polls close today.