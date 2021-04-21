Lee Zeldin aims for early GOP nod in strong push for governor in 2022

He told The Buffalo News on Wednesday that he committed to an early effort because past candidates lacked strong relationships across a big state – because they started too late.

"You can take a meeting in April of 2021 that can lead to follow-up meetings and events over the course of the next year and a half," Zeldin said. "You have to start early.

"And because it's a big state, it's an opportunity to send a message ... that you're going to show how important every county is as opposed to showing up just once a month before election," he added.

Zeldin is taking every opportunity to stress his "Andrew Cuomo has been in office too long and it is time for him to go" theme. He thinks issues like law enforcement, education quality and state finances will ultimately dominate the campaign. So far, he likes where he is.

"I feel very confident about the support and the momentum we have from the Republican Party and the Conservative Party and others who are not part of any type of political organization," he said. "It's all coming in at a lot of force and speed, and that's a good thing."