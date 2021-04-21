Lee Zeldin aims for early GOP nod in strong push for governor in 2022

Rep. Lee Zeldin may be assembling a campaign "juggernaut" as he hurdles toward wrapping up the Republican nomination for governor – almost 18 months before voters go to the polls.
Blitzing the state following his official declaration of candidacy on April 8, the Long Island congressman is racking up commitments from party leaders and raising money at a clip far exceeding recent GOP candidacies for governor.
This week, seven more party chairs from the Finger Lakes and Western New York (including Mike Healy of Allegany County) pledged their support to Zeldin. And according to state party officials, the congressman has now secured about 37% of the Republican State Committee's weighted vote with no other prospective candidate noting anything similar.
State Republican Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy, who remains uncommitted, on Wednesday did not hesitate to pin "front-runner" status on the Iraq War veteran who also served two terms in the State Senate.
"At this point, Lee Zeldin is the front-runner. It's safe to say he is setting the pace," Langworthy said from Texas, where he is attending a Republican National Committee meeting. "The other candidates have to either match the pace, or they're probably not going to have much room to grow."
Zeldin has traveled to Erie County twice in the past several days, most recently to attend a Saturday fundraiser for the state committee sponsored by Langworthy, the former county chairman. He has also crisscrossed the state to cement support and add to his new campaign treasury – which he hopes will eventually total $35 million to $50 million.
He told The Buffalo News on Wednesday that he committed to an early effort because past candidates lacked strong relationships across a big state – because they started too late.
"You can take a meeting in April of 2021 that can lead to follow-up meetings and events over the course of the next year and a half," Zeldin said. "You have to start early.
"And because it's a big state, it's an opportunity to send a message ... that you're going to show how important every county is as opposed to showing up just once a month before election," he added.
Zeldin is taking every opportunity to stress his "Andrew Cuomo has been in office too long and it is time for him to go" theme. He thinks issues like law enforcement, education quality and state finances will ultimately dominate the campaign. So far, he likes where he is.
"I feel very confident about the support and the momentum we have from the Republican Party and the Conservative Party and others who are not part of any type of political organization," he said. "It's all coming in at a lot of force and speed, and that's a good thing."
The new momentum follows a Monday gathering in Albany of county leaders and prospective candidates for the GOP nod, well before voters choose between a Republican gubernatorial candidate and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo or some other Democrat. Several reports say Zeldin commanded the most attention at the meeting, which also featured pitches from Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (the 2018 GOP candidate), and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (the 2014 candidate).
Others included county executives Steve Neuhaus of Orange, Ed Day of Rockland, and Steve McLaughlin of Rensselaer; Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House official and son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpanelli; and a New York City pilot named Michael O’Reilly.
Rep. Elise Stefanik of Saratoga County was scheduled to attend the meeting but canceled due to a family emergency, party officials said. Former Erie County Executive Joel A. Giambra, who did not attend the meeting, has also expressed interest.
Meanwhile, others continue to state their cases. Molinaro, whom Cuomo trounced in the last election for governor, has nevertheless made many friends throughout the state party. As a result, he is dismissed by nobody.
"We need to bring forward candidates who can speak honestly and competently to Democrats and others," he said, noting the need to entice Democrats looking for an alternative in a state he pronounces "on the edge – financially, ethically and politically."
"I continue to make this case: That's it's not 'progressive' to force senior citizens and our loved ones to live in isolation in nursing homes," he said. "And it's not 'progressive' to force people to live in generational poverty. This is cruelty."
Most Western New York Republican leaders so far remain uncommitted, though Monroe County stands as the biggest upstate organization so far to support Zeldin. Erie County Chairman Karl J. Simmeth Jr. is also uncommitted, but is expected to soon join the Zeldin fold.
"He looks like the front-runner and I have been very impressed with Lee," Simmeth said this week. "In the end, Erie County will be unified on this."
Part of the enthusiasm revolves around Zeldin's early fundraising prowess. On the day he announced his candidacy, his campaign took in about $1 million. He has since increased his total to around $2.5 million, approaching the just over $3 million that Molinaro raised throughout his 2018 effort.
"The challenge is you have one candidate setting the pace," Langworthy said. "Now we have to see if any one matches it."
The tiny but powerful Conservative Party is also lining up for Zeldin. Its third line on the ballot offers a place for unhappy Democrats to vote without picking the GOP line, and no Republican has won statewide without Conservative support since 1974.
"I consider Lee the front-runner in the Conservative Party too," said state Chairman Gerard Kassar. "I believe that the large county organizations in the state will soon start backing him.
"I like his positions on the issues, his military background, his youth; and he's not just spouting rhetoric on raising money – he's doing it," he added. "That checks off a lot of boxes."
Langworthy, meanwhile, acknowledges the party can make no official selections until the gubernatorial election takes place next year. He hopes party leaders will meet again in June to assess the state of the race, while favoring the early start he deems crucial.