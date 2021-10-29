Leading contenders for Erie County sheriff stoking their campaign funds in final days

The leading candidates for Erie County sheriff are collecting money from their parties, individual donors and, in Democrat Kimberly Beaty’s case, a spouse as the race ticks off its final days.

Late-arriving donations reported to the state Board of Elections show the Democratic Party days ago threw almost $37,000 into Beaty’s campaign, which has been underfunded when compared to Republican John C. Garcia’s.

“She was being outspent in the media,” said Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner, explaining that the party donation was meant to sustain or enhance Beaty’s advertising on television, radio and social media.

Her overriding message was that she has the deeper résumé, more command experience and is not the candidate endorsed by the controversial incumbent leaving office, Sheriff Timothy B. Howard.

The three candidates still actively campaigning have, at different points, gone into their household accounts for campaign cash. Beaty’s husband, retired Buffalo Police Officer Vernon Beaty, loaned $8,000 to his wife’s fund Tuesday, according to a record with the state Elections Board.