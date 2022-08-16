Lawmakers push bill to give Chautauqua Institution security guards arrest power

Two state lawmakers from the Southern Tier are pushing a bill that would beef up security at the Chautauqua Institution after the assassination attempt that wounded controversial author Salman Rushdie.

The bill would give "peace officer" status to the institution's security force, which currently carries guns but does not have the legal authority to make arrests.

"Our world has become more violent again," said State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, who is pushing the measure with Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown. "All we’re doing is giving them the opportunity to defend themselves and use their resources."

The bill was introduced in 2013 and passed both the Assembly and Senate in 2014, when former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo vetoed it. In his veto memo, Cuomo noted that the proposed legislation was one of seven bills granting peace officer status to quasi-police agencies across the state.

"I again ask the Legislature to work with me to develop such a comprehensive approach to this issue within the broader context of New York State's law enforcement needs, rather than addressing the needs of local government units in an ad hoc manner," Cuomo wrote. "For these reasons, I will not approve these bills."

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed multiple times on Friday, and is expected to lose an eye and has a severely damaged liver, his literary agent said, though Rushdie is able to speak. His interviewer, Ralph Henry Reese, 73, also was injured. The man accused of the attack, Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Questions have been raised about whether Chautauqua leaders need to beef up security, especially when hosting controversial speakers. Rushdie had a $3 million bounty put on his head from the leaders of Iran after publication of his 1988 book, "The Satanic Verses," which depicted the prophet Muhammad in ways the hardline leaders found offensive.

The New York Times and CNN, citing two sources who declined to be identified, reported that the institution's leadership had rejected recommendations for security measures like bag checks and metal detectors, fearing the measures would divide the speakers and the audience.

Gov. Kathy Hochul traveled to Chautauqua County on Sunday to speak with first responders and crew members who helped tackle and disarm Matar. She later spoke with reporters and expressed support for the legislation.

"I know there has been legislation introduced, and I'd be very interested in signing if it comes through this Legislature," Hochul said.

When the bills was first introduced in 2013, Republicans controlled the State Senate. With Democrats now in the majority, Borrello said he has asked State Sen. Jeremy A. Cooney, a Rochester-area Democrat, to shepherd the bill through the Senate.

"I hope they look at this situation with Salman Rushdie with a sympathetic eye, and I will certainly do my best to educate them," Borrello said of Senate Democrats.