Labor support tilting toward Brown despite Walton's gains

"The one thing that disturbed many teachers was when Byron Brown had a press conference and went after members of the media," he said. "I and many teachers find that a serious character flaw."

Should his organization stick with Walton next month, Rumore said, it will mean support from 3,800 Buffalo teachers along with 1,000 retirees.

"The most important thing is people on the ground," Rumore said. "It's people who get out the vote, and we know that teachers vote."

Walton insiders say they expect more union support in coming weeks.

Still, other public employee unions are not sharing the same enthusiasm as Buffalo teachers, especially the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, which represents most of the 724-member Buffalo Police Department. Walton has proposed slashing the department's budget by $7.5 million, which Brown says would result in a reduction of 100 officers.

PBA President John Evans acknowledged the union has not backed Brown in three previous elections but finds no support for her proposals among his members.

"I feel pretty strongly she would be a disaster," he said, adding the union will consider a more active role in supporting the mayor this year than simply granting its endorsement.