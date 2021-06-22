Kimberly Beaty takes Democratic line in primary for Erie County sheriff

Kimberly Beaty took the Democratic line for Erie County sheriff on Tuesday, grabbing roughly half of the votes cast in a three-way race.

Beaty, a former deputy commissioner for the Buffalo Police Department, dashed Brian J. Gould's hopes to become the next sheriff. The county Democratic committee had wanted Gould, the assistant police chief in Cheektowaga, to carry the party's line into November.

As it stands, Gould will appear on the November ballot on an independent line, but his chances of winning a race that looks like it might feature as many as six candidates are slim.

Activist Myles L. Carter polled third in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, retired Buffalo police detective John C. Garcia won the party's line for sheriff Tuesday, The Buffalo News determined. Garcia snatched it from the candidate favored by the GOP leadership, Karen Healy-Case.

With more than 90% of the votes counted late Tuesday, Garcia held a lead of about 20% over Healy-Case, according to unofficial results. Both are Buffalo Police Department retirees now in the private security business.