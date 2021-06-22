Kim Beaty wins Democratic line, John Garcia the Republican in race for sheriff

Republican and Democratic voters Tuesday turned away the candidates recommended by their parties' leaders to elect upstarts in the race for Erie County sheriff.

While the county's Republican committee wanted Karen Healy-Case as its sheriff candidate, GOP voters chose John C. Garcia, who survived an onslaught of negative campaigning from the party favorite. Both are Buffalo Police Department retirees now in the private-security business.

And while Democratic Party leaders favored Brian J. Gould, the deputy police chief in Cheektowaga, the voters made Kimberly Beaty the Democratic nominee. The former deputy commissioner for the Buffalo Police Department is now Public Safety director at Canisius College.

She was on her way to grabbing about 50% of the vote in a three-way race, according to unofficial results compiled by the county Board of Elections. Activist Myles L. Carter came in third on the Democratic side.

Garcia was the candidate favored by departing Sheriff Timothy B. Howard and by the man who ceded the office to Howard in 2005, State Sen. Patrick Gallivan. Garcia's campaign committee spent more than any other candidate in the run-up to the primary, more than $140,000.