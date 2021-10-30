Kim Beaty reports receiving endorsement from Gov. Hochul in Erie County sheriff's race

Kim Beaty, the law enforcement veteran who is trying to become the first Democrat elected as Erie County sheriff in nearly three decades, on Saturday announced on social media that she has received the endorsement of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

+3 Democrats have best chance in decades to elect an Erie County sheriff The hot contest for Buffalo mayor could bring out the city’s concentration of more than 100,000 Democratic voters in November, which bodes well for sheriff candidate Kimberly Beaty.

Beaty's campaign Twitter account made the announcement shortly after noon Saturday. The campaign team for Hochul, who has remained on the sidelines in the heated Buffalo mayor's race, did not respond to an inquiry seeking comment.

Beaty, the Canisius College public safety director, is running against three candidates on the Conservative/Republican side: Republican nominee John C. Garcia is a retired Buffalo police detective endorsed by Sheriff Timothy B. Howard and State Sen. Patrick Gallivan, a two-term former sheriff; Ted DiNoto, a detective lieutenant with the Amherst police, is a Republican who chose to run as an independent; Conservative nominee Karen Healy-Case works in private security after a career with the Buffalo police.

Karen Healy-Case ends Erie County sheriff campaign, supports Kimberly Beaty "I decided to step aside because I had no chance of winning the election on a minor party line and I don't want to be a distraction to the process," Healy-Case said.

Healy-Case, who lost the Republican party nomination to Garcia in the June 22 primary, suspended her campaign Oct. 12 and threw her support to Beaty. Healy-Case, however, is unable to take her name off the ballot, which could take away votes from Garcia.